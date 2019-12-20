Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava announce arrival of baby girl in most adorable way

Yeh Hai Mohhabtein star Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava have embraced parenthood. The couple who had announced pregnancy last year led to Ankita's miscarriage but now their family is completed. On December 14, 2019, Karan and Ankita welcomed a baby girl. Confirming the news, Karan stated, "Am numb overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who has loved us and continue to bless us."

A while back, Karan took to his Instagram page and shared a cute photo announcing the arrival of his baby girl. He wrote, "It's a girl and we call her Mehr Karan Patel." Karan captioned the post stating, "All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thank you to all our well-wishers .... #RabbDiMehr"

Check it out below:

It's raining baby girl in television industry we must say! A few days ago, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed a baby girl named Tara. Then Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath also got a baby princess in their lives. Moreover, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Rucha Nasabnis also welcomed a baby girl recently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan's hit show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has gone off air after entertaining viewers for many years. He will next be seen as a contestant in Rohit Shetty hosted adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for which he shot a few months back.

Congratulations, Karan and Ankita!