Karan Mehra says he would love to have live trail against Nisha Rawal like Johnny Depp-Amber Heard

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been making headlines due to their personal lives, the estranged couple is in the middle of their divorce. In his recent interview, Karan said that he wants his trial with Nisha to be streamed live.

For the unversed, Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence in 2021 after nine years of marriage. She even filed a police complaint against him for assaulting her. While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Karn talked about a television trial Like Johnny Depp-Amber Heard and said, “It doesn't happen in India. This is some area that I never explored but now that I have been in the system for so long--- cases, drafting, lawyers, some things I have learned. So this system doesn't exist here where you can do a live trial. I would love to, because I have nothing to hide. I say that I have attached 1500 pages, and I have written each one of them myself. And this is after I had no other means, there was no paper from home that I could collect.”

He added, “If it could be like them (Johnny-Amber), that we could show, everybody could understand and see. But it doesn't happen in India. And for Johnny Depp, it took him 6-7 years to do whatever they were doing. That was different. Of course, now that case is being referred here, they are calling me Johnny and whatever, but the way we are going about these things is very aggressive. You file 9 cases, 10 cases, 20 cases, I am ready.”

Earlier, Karan revealed shocking details about Nisha and said that she is having an extra-marital affair with her rakhi brother Rohit Satia. After this, Kashmera Shah also said that she feels Karan is innocent. He has also filed a defamation case against Rohit Verma, who was seen supporting Nisha Rawal.

For the unversed, Karan filed a defamation case against Rohit Verma (Nisha’s friend). Earlier, during the press conference, he stated, “defamation cases have been filed against Nisha's friends, Rohit Verma, Munisha Khatwani, and Rohit Sathia because they spoke against me in the press conference and on other mediums too. They tried to defame me after that incident which was 'portrayed' under a false pretext. The way they have assassinated my character on social media, it is not allowed in the court of law, and that's why the defamation case is happening.”