Karan Mehra says he does not have 'any information' about son Kavish amid fallout with estranged wife Nisha Rawal

Television actor Karan Mehra has frequently discussed missing his son Kavish ever since the split with his wife Nisha Rawal. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame also expressed his sorrow in a recent interview as he discussed not knowing where his child had been for the previous year following his estranged wife Nisha Rawal's accusations of domestic abuse.

As reported by BollywoodLife.com, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “I don’t have any information about my son. Nobody has any clue and my neighbour also does not see him. The frequency of them spotting my son has become zero this entire year because they don’t see him anywhere.”

In addition, Karan expressed uncertainty regarding his son's situation and expressed optimism that he would soon be able to meet him.

Karan Mehra continued by saying that the last time he saw Kavish was the day before Diwali of last year, and that only gave them about five minutes to speak.

“I just saw him for five minutes. After that, I have not seen him. There were court orders. ‘I cannot see him, I have threatened to kill him’," the actor said.

Talking about fighting alone he said, “I am fighting alone. I stand alone today and fight all odds for my parents and my brother, my son. What kind of a father, brother, or son would I be if I do not fight for them?"

He talked about son Kavish’s custody. “I think I should get my son’s custody because like I said, the environment is not okay for a child to see all this," Karan told Siddharth Kannan. “Kavish ko toh nikalna hi hai (I have to get Kavish out from there). It is my sole duty," he added.