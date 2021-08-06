Headlines

Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal's cryptic post about 'chains of inhibitions' clawing her skin goes VIRAL

For the unversed, in June, Nisha and Karan had a public fallout after the former accused the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor of domestic violence.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2021, 09:17 AM IST

TV actress Nisha Rawal, who is currently fighting a legal battle to get divorced from her husband Karan Mehra, recently took to her Instagram handle, to share a cryptic post about stepping out the door that had chains of inhibitions clawing her skin through her bones.

On August 3, Nisha Rawal shared a photo of herself on her verified Instagram handle looking stunning sporting a metallic gold gown and on-point make-up. Nisha appeared very confident in the bold look while oozing grace and elegance. 

However, it was her caption that caught netizens' attention. 

In the caption, Nisha wrote, "Stepped out that door that had those chains of inhibitions clawing my skin through my bones! Didn’t leave my old self behind, just carried it on my newly-found shoulders, whose strength I wasn’t aware of! A moment to thank my mind, body and soul to never have left my side! I am my own bestie for life. Keeping the faith! #NishaRawalDiaries."

While Nisha's fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section appreciating her look, her celebrity friends including Tanaaz Irani sent her love and prayers for healing.

"Lots of love and healing to you darling," Tanaaz Irani wrote. "yesssss , you can do it, you are strong woman , you can fly again," wrote a fan on Instagram. 

A post shared by (@missnisharawal)

For the unversed, in June, Nisha and Karan had a public fallout after the former accused the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor of domestic violence. 

Karan Mehra was arrested by Mumbai Police after Nisha's complaint that he had physically abused her. Consequently, the police registered a case under section 336, 337, 332, 504, 506 of the IPC on the basis of the statement of the actor's wife. Karan was later released on bail. 

Later, the couple while speaking to the media individually had levelled serious allegations against each other, where Karan had accused Nisha of being physically abusive and the latter had said that Karan took her money and jewellery. Nisha Rawal also alleged that her husband Karan Mehra was having an affair.

The probe in the case is still underway in the matter and the couple is fighting it out in the court to get legally separated. 

Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. Karan rose to fame with his performance as the main lead Naitik Singhania in the Star Plus soap opera 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', one of the most longest-running Indian TV serials. It also starred actor Hina Khan in the lead. 

