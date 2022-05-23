Karan Mehra makes shocking claim as he accuses Nisha Rawal of extramarital affair

File Photo

Karan Mehra, star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been in the spotlight for his strained relationship with estranged wife Nisha Rawal. Karan has claimed that Nisha has been having an extramarital affair for the past 11 months and that they are staying together in his house, months after she accused him of infidelity and sexual assault.



Furthermore, the actor told ETimes that the man abandoned his wife and children to live with Nisha, who has also admitted to it.

Last year, Nisha claimed she was subjected to domestic violence by Karan. Nisha reflected on that period and remarked that while physical violence can be cured, emotional trauma is more difficult to overcome. He would go, meet her (the woman karan had an affair with), and return to Mumbai after opening up to me about the affair, Nisha said. She kept it a secret from her mother, who lived with her. She wanted to show to her child that everything was normal. With the bandage on her head, Nisha stated she took care of Kavish's online class.

Karan Mehra was arrested by Mumbai Police after Nisha's complaint that he had physically abused her. Consequently, the police registered a case under section 336, 337, 332, 504, 506 of the IPC on the basis of the statement of the actor's wife. Karan was later released on bail.



Later, the couple while speaking to the media individually had levelled serious allegations against each other, where Karan had accused Nisha of being physically abusive and the latter had said that Karan took her money and jewellery. Nisha Rawal also alleged that her husband Karan Mehra was having an affair.