Karan Mehra hits back at Rajeev Sen after he accuses him of having affair with estranged wife Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen claimed that Charu Asopa was having an affair with TV star Karan Mehra in a talk with an internet portal.

Rajeev received backlash from Karan Mehra for his defamatory comments, and he was accused of including him in the couple's argument.

He told ETimes, "What romance is Rajeev talking about? I had spoken to Charu for a while at a promotional event in June. After that, we never connected until today."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor described the allegedly bogus accusations as "terrible" and revealed that they discussed their individual marriage problems when they met Charu for the second time.

He said, "Prior to the event in question, I had met Charu about 10 years ago. I have shifted to Delhi after the whole Nisha Rawal episode and Rajeev Sen accuses me of this. Just terrible. I would rather file a defamation suit against him.”

Reacting to the same in an interview with ETimes, Charu said "It is very clear that he wanted to malign my image as I have started to open up and speak. Earlier, he would accuse me and spread false news. In our society, whenever a man wants to shut down a woman he starts spreading lies about her and malign her image. Rajeev is doing exactly that. He knows ek aurat ke paas Uske character se badh ke kuch nahi hota and she will try to safeguard it. He knows if he talks randomly, nobody will believe it so he thought of taking names, he scrolled my entire Instagram profile and found one reel with another man which was from a work event, so he accused him.”

She added that although she had left the house to live a calm life, he was simply out to ruin hers. He's making a mess out of their separation by doing this to her.