Karan Mehra claims estranged wife Nisha Rawal is having an affair with her rakhi brother Rohit Sathia

Karan Mehra, who became famous after portraying Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, separated from his wife Nisha Rawal last year after she filed a case of domestic violence against him. Karan was arrested by the police and was later released on bail.

On Thursday, August 4, Karan held a press conference in Mumbai and revealed shocking details about Nisha alleging that she is having an extra-marital affair with her rakhi brother Rohit Sathia with whom she is living in his home with their son Kavish. The actor even added that he is constantly getting death threats from unidentified numbers on his phone.

Talking to the media, Karan said, "Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us since a long time. He posed as Nisha’s rakhi brother and also performed her kanyadaan and I could never think that something like this would conspire between them. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same which is morally questionable at many levels”.

"I never did this and as a father what can I do? That's the reason I am fighting for the custody of my child. I have no access to my child. Rohit's daughter ties rakhi to Kavish. Everyone (relatives) knows this and these two kids are involved, what will we tell them? I am fighting for the truth, I will go for it", he added while speaking to the media.



Talking about the death threats he has been receiving, Karan said "I have been getting death threats from ‘no caller ID numbers’. I usually avoid answering such calls. But the other day the phone rang while I was resting and I answered without checking who was calling and received a death threat. My mother, father and Kunal are also getting death threats which is very disturbing".

Karan even alleged that Nisha "assassinated his character" in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut in which she participated earlier this year.