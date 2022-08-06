Search icon
Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to get married soon, actor confirms

Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the Bigg Boss 15 duo, have been in the spotlight ever since they fell in love on the show last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

File Photo

One of the most beloved couples in the television industry is Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. They first connected on the Salman Khan-hosted reality competition Bigg Boss 15 and have been together ever since. The couple, affectionately referred to as TejRan by their admirers, never skip an opportunity to show each other love, whether it be on or off camera. Karan Kundrra recently revealed his intentions to marry Tejasswi Prakash in an interview with Filmy Mirchi.

Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the Bigg Boss 15 duo, have been in the spotlight ever since they fell in love on the show last year. Their followers simply cannot get enough of them since they have been setting relationship objectives. Fans of "TejRan" are excitedly anticipating the impending nuptials of their favourite couple. About Teja and Karan's former covert engagement, there were many rumours. There have also been numerous rumours that the pair is getting ready for a secret wedding. While both of them have previously refuted any such rumours on numerous occasions, Karan has finally acknowledged that their wedding is planned.

In his recent interview with Filmy Mirchi, Karan was asked when is he planning to get married, to which he replied, “Jaldi hi honi chahiye.” He also shared, “Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful.”

He further said, “Miyan bhi raazi, biwi bhi raazi, kazi bhi raazi.”

On the work front,  Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra have captivated hearts with their sultry chemistry in the song video Baarish Aayi Hai. Tejaswi is now playing the major role in Naagin 6, whereas Karan's upcoming project has not yet been made public.

