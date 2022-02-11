Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash get into cryptic Twitter spat, fans react

On Thursday evening, Karan Kundrra resorted to Twitter to post a seemingly angry and cryptic remark about how he was 'done defending himself.' While he did not elaborate on what he was alluding to, supporters expressed their sympathies and even defended his girlfriend, actor Tejasswi Prakash, in case the wrath was directed at her. Tejasswi herself attempted to defuse the situation by sending Karan a supportive tweet Karan however deleted his original tweet.

Karan tweeted on Thursday evening, "Read some s**t written about me today… not surprised anymore... kind of reminds me of something lol... déjà vu!! narratives much... I’m done defending myself and expecting someone will... didn’t happen then... then why today." He deleted the tweet sometime later.

While Karan did not name anyone or say what event he was referring to, numerous fans linked it to an earlier news report in which his girlfriend Tejasswi called him "insecure" and said he had forbidden her from kissing on camera.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Tejasswi had said, "I am not the possessive one, he is more possessive and insecure. I always tell him, ‘You are very smart that you don’t display this side in public and I get the insecure tag’… I know he has done this kissing scene and all, but he has clearly told me that I shouldn’t kiss onscreen, so he is the insecure one and not me."

Tejasswi responded to the uproar by saying that her humour had been twisted into "toxicity." She went on to say that she was "one lucky gal" to have Karan in her life.

Blessed are those who find companionship. And it’s sad when a joke is turned into ‘toxicity’. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I’m one lucky gal! — Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) February 10, 2022

Karan replied to Tejasswi's tweet with a screenshot of Tejasswi's original interview, stating, "As usual, the joke is on me," and ending with a smiling face. He also deleted this tweet.

Reacting to this, fans took sides and asked TejRan to solve the fight. While some lauded Tejasswi for taking a stand, other's claimed that these were solely some 'sarcastic' comments.

For the unversedTejasswi and Karan met and fell in love on 'Bigg Boss 1'5 and were dubbed 'TejRan' by fans. He came in second place after she won the show.