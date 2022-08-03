Search icon
Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash get brutally trolled for being 'drunk,' netizens say 'zyada nasha ho...'

Even the most loved jodi aren't prone to trolling. Check out how netizens reacted to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra's recent public appearance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most lovable duos on television. But that doesn't make them prone to the ruthless, unbiased nature of netizens. Even the loved ones can be trolled, and that's what we discovered. Recently, Karan and Tejasswi were spotted partying hard, and they even shared an intimate lip-lock during the celebrations. 

Now, in a recent video that surfaced in the media, Karan and Tejasswi were spotted leaving the birthday bash of Bunty Walia's wife. While embracing their friend and waving goodbye to Bunty and others, we can clearly see that the couple has partied really hard, and they are struggling to stand properly. Both Karan and Tejasswi were struggling to walk properly, and this caught netizens' attention. 

Let's check out the video first

As soon as the video was out, the internet got divided. While there are users who adored the duo, a major majority of netizens noted that the couple is not in their senses. A user wrote, "Jyada nasha hogaya tejaswi ko." Another user wrote, "peg lgaya lgda." A netizen added, "Vaini full fire." Another netizen added, "Nashe ho rahe h." One of the netizens noted, "Full drunk hai." A netizen asked, "Kitni drink krti ho." 

READ: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash share romantic kiss at party, video goes viral

Ever since actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got into a relationship, they have been shelling out couple goals like how! Undoubtedly, It’s always a delight for the fans to catch a glimpse of TejRan’s PDA-filled moments. On Sunday night, the duo once again treated their fans with their cute PDA moment. Karan and Tejasswi attended their friend Vanessa’s birthday bash last night where they had a gala time with each other. Several pictures and videos from the intimate party have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the clips, the lovebirds are seen kissing each other passionately. The particular video has left the couple’s fans in awe of them. "Oh My God! Can’t take my eyes off them," a social media user commented. "How romantic," another one wrote. Karan looked super stylish in a black shirt and a pair of grey pants, while Tejasswi raised her hotness quotient with a backless satin top and a pair of white denim.

