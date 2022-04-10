Karan Kundrra talks about pay disparity, says 'television actors are paid 25% of filmstar's fee'

Karan Kundrra is currently the most popular television actor in the town, and he has opened up about the pay disparity between TV actors and film stars.

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant will now host Dance Deewane Juniors, and during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kundrra shared that sometimes television actors are more popular than Bollywood artists. "If a popular television actor or actress uploads a photo, and a celebrated movie star posts a photo, sometimes the television artists get better traction than the big-screen artists. The engagement on their posts, the comments, the YouTube views of TV artists are more than Bollywood artists." Karan continued and said, "But when both actors are doing similar projects, then a Bollywood artist would be paid in crores, and television artists would get 25% of that amount. So there is a huge disparity, which should not be there. Kundrra further added, "Thankfully, the difference is getting reduced, and the emergence of OTT is giving chance to many talented television artists to shine."

Karan tried to explain the other side of the coin as well, and talked about the perception behind movie stars being paid more. Karan added, "In the end, a producer spends money, the money has to come back, and he has to earn a profit." Kundrra continued, "Popularity and stardom are two different things. An artist can be immensely popular, but is he or she a saleable artist? Would the artist's popularity would convert into buying tickets, or subscriptions (on OTT)?." Karan even shared that while hosting the upcoming dance reality show, he doesn't wish to be paid at par with Neetu Singh (Dance Deewane show's judge), but he stands by his opinion about the pay difference.

Karan has gained immense popularity post-Bigg Boss 15, and apart from hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, Karan is also be seen as the jailor in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp.