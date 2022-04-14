Karan Kundrra supports Pratik Sehajpal in Kashika Kapoor controversy, says ‘this is clear harassment’

Pratik Sehajpal is currently in the news after Kashika Kapoor, a co-star in her new music video, said that he attempted to have her sequences taken out of the video. Later, during a news conference, she retracted her statement and labelled it a publicity trick. Pratik, who was also there at the press conference, appeared uncomfortable discussing it and asked Kanishka to do so as well. Pratik threatened to leave the interview, but the producers persuaded him to stay. Throughout this, many Pratik Sehajpal fans, co-stars, and friends came out in support of him and chastised Kashika for targeting him.



Karan Kundrra took to twitter and wrote, “On what basis has @realsehajpal been called a ‘criminal’ openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country’s law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate.”

He added, “Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry.. we are with you!”





After the incident, celebrities such as VJ Andy, Umar Riaz, and Nikki Tamboli tweeted their support.

Nikki wrote, He comes with no wrapping only charming bows. “He is who He is, from his head to his toes. He tends to get loud when speaking his mind. He is on point, always there for every kind. I vouch for @realsehajpal do you?”