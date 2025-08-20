Karan Kundrra spotted on Bumble despite being with Tejasswi Prakash? Actor breaks his silence

As the screenshots of Karan's Bumble profile gained traction, online reactions were mixed. Some questioned how Karan could have a dating app profile while in a public relationship, while others dismissed the entire thing as fabricated.

Actor Karan Kundrra has once again become the subject of online discussion after what appeared to be his profile on the dating app Bumble began circulating on social media.

Within hours, screenshots of the alleged account flooded platforms like Reddit, sparking a wave of curiosity and debate among fans. The viral screenshot showed Karan in a casual look, wearing a beige t-shirt with jeans, and listed his age as 40. The sight of his name on a dating platform immediately raised eyebrows, given that the actor has been in a committed relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash since their time together on Bigg Boss 15.

Adding another twist to the situation is Karan’s past connection with Bumble, he was once the brand ambassador for the app during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. This prior association led some social media users to speculate whether the reappearance of his profile could be linked to an old campaign, or if it represents recent activity. However, it remains unclear whether the account is new, outdated, or even genuine.

As the screenshots gained traction, online reactions were mixed. Some questioned how Karan could have a dating app profile while in a public relationship, while others dismissed the entire thing as fabricated. On Reddit, one user claimed the image was “clearly edited,” while another remarked that it looked “fake.” A curious comment read, “Idk if this legit but the profile says Photo Verified.. Isn’t he dating Tejassawi?”

There were also those who pointed fingers at Bumble’s verification system. “Yar bumble ka verification useless h. Most probably a fake profile,” wrote one user. Another agreed, adding, “It’s fake most probably because their verification process is flawed.”

Karan's reaction:

When Hindustan Times reached out to Karan for his reaction to the buzz, he brushed off the rumours with humour. “LOL yes that screenshot comes up every 6-7 months,” he wrote in a text, adding, “(It has) been happening for 4-5 years… nothing new.”