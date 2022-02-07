Karan Kundrra slams Twitter user over sarcastic comment on Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh

On the recently concluded Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra came in second place. Karan had more or less friendly connections with the majority of the housemates during his time there. And it appears that he is still fighting for them after the show has concluded.

After a popular Bigg Boss fan account criticised Ritesh Singh for having comparatively few social media followers, Karan defended Rakhi Sawant's spouse Ritesh Singh on Monday. Rakhi and Ritesh were both Karan's Bigg Boss 15 housemates.

On Sunday, The Khabri, a popular Twitter account that follows the Bigg Boss journeys, shared a screengrab of Ritesh's Instagram live with the sarcastic caption " History Created. #BiggBoss15 Contestant #Ritesh registered a highest viewers of 111 on his Instagram Live. Biggest Ever."

History Created. #BiggBoss15 Contestant #Ritesh registered a highest viewers of 111 on his instagram Live. Biggest Ever pic.twitter.com/uZDXygOK1u — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 6, 2022

"I understand that you meant it like a joke.. but mocking someone this way is not cool bro," Karan tweeted. Referring to Ritesh as jiju (brother-in-law), he further added, "I’ve spent time with Jiju and he is also human like you and me and with real emotions too.. put yourself in his shoes and think how he would feel."

I understand that you meant it like a joke.. but mocking someone this way is not cool bro.. I’ve spent time with Jiju and he is also human like you and me and with real emotions too.. put yourself in his shoes and think how he would feel.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) February 7, 2022

Other Bigg Boss 15 Instagram live streams have surpassed 3000 live viewers in the past, much exceeding Ritesh's 111. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, took offence to the remark and advised the account to be gentler.

In a follow-up tweet, the Khabri admitted to their mistake of going too far and apologised. Karan's remark was quoted on Twitter.

Kya hi bolun ab Yahan me pighal gaya



I agree it went a little over but this tweet was only done to cool down a situation on twitter.



Sorry if he felt bad https://t.co/kEOVG5j11C — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 7, 2022

"Kya hi bolun ab. Yahan me pighal gaya (Now what do I say. I melted here). I agree it went a little over but this tweet was only done to cool down a situation on twitter. Sorry if he felt bad."