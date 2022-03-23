Karan Kundrra says he is 'redoing' Tejasswi Prakash's life, 'Naagin 6' actress reacts - WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love inside the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' and has been making waves even after the show ended. Karan and Tejasswi, currently the most loved couples in the television industry, are often seen sharing adorable photos and videos on their social media.

On Tuesday, March 22, the 'Naagin 6' actress shared a couple of Instagram Stories in which the 'Hate Story' actor can be seen making her bed. In the video, Karan says, “I was disgusted with your linen. I had to fetch these new things." Tejasswi reacts to him as she asks, "So you are doing my bed?". Karan then responds, "I am redoing your life. This is for your own health.” Teja, as she is fondly called by her fans, is then heard screaming, “Shut up! Are you the best boyfriend in the world or not! Such a sweetu.”

The video has since then gone viral on social media as it has been shared by their multiple fan pages. Karan-Teja admirers are also showering love for the couple in the comments section as one of them wrote, "KK is so adorable and Teju is so cute with no filter. She is not bothered what people would think about this conversation. She just loves KK's care and considers him best bf".

Some even joked that Karan won't be doing such things after the marriage as one of them wrote, "Shaadi ke baad dekhte hai kon kaam. Karta hai pehle sab karte hai baad mei kaam karna bhul jaate hai" and another commented, "Shaadi ke baad kya kaam karna padta hai, uski practice kar raha hai yeh, shaadi ke baad yahi sab to karna hai".



Meanwhile, the couple celebrated their first Holi together recently and shared adorable photos in which the two popular actors were seen hugging and kissing each other while enjoying the festival of colors.