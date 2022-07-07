Karan Kundrra roasts Tejasswi Prakash on her latest photos in long jacket, says 'please return my carpet'

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra/Instagram

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make up the most popular couple on Indian television and they are often seen pulling each other's legs in their social media banter. One such instance happened on Wednesday, July 6, when the Swarigini actress dropped photos from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle.

Tejasswi looked classy in a Rohit Bal outfit of a long golden and black embroidered jacket and shared the three pictures with the caption, "Walk in your royalty". Her boyfriend Karan was quick enough to comment on them as he wrote, "Please return my carpet.. and plz saaf karke dena wapis.. bohot ganda kar dia tune laddoooo".

Even the Bigg Boss 15 winner couldn't stop herself from laughing as she replied to him, "I am gonna kill you!” and added three tears of joy emojis. This didn't stop Karan from sharing her post on his own Instagram stories and alongside, he wrote, "When you’re wondering where’d the carpet from your grandma’s house go" with two laughing emojis.









The couple's cute social media banter was loved by their fans too, who call themselves the TejRan squad. One netizen cautioned Karan as he commented, "bekaar mein pit jaao aise kaam mat kiya karo kundrra", while another of their fan posted, "Hayeee God bless both of you".



Tejasswi and Karan met inside Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. Tejasswi even joined her beau as the 'badass warden' on Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp in which the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor motivated all the contestants as the jailor.

Tejasswi is currently headlining Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6, whereas Karan hosts the dance-based reality show for kids Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors TV.