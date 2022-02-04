Karan Kundrra REACTS to rumours that Tejasswi Prakash won ‘Bigg Boss 15’ because of ‘Naagin 6’

Tejasswi Prakash defeated Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra to win ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Following her win, some spectators and performers reacted angrily, claiming that Tejasswi was given the title just because she was gearing up to star in ‘Naagin 6’. When second-place finisher Karan Kundrra was asked the same question recently, he refuted the claims and called them ‘utter nonsense’. The actor also dismissed claims that Bigg Boss 15's results were manipulated.

He told India Today that he has a lot of people who love and support him, and that Pratik also has a lot of people who support him. Karan remarked that the audience wanted Tejasswi to win the programme, despite the fact that no one within the house wanted her to win.

He believes it ‘doesn't make sense.’

Everyone feels awful for the participants they supported or adored, but before making such misleading statements, Karan stressed that people must consider basic data. "Bigg Boss is a 700-800 crore business," he said, before asking why the producers would risk a Rs 700-800 crore property, which has been going for 15 years with Salman Khan at the helm, merely to favour someone for one season.

For the unversed, Colors shared the new promo featuring Tejasswi and called her “Sarvasheshta naagin (the best naagin)" in the caption.

In the trailer, Tejasswi is seen as the new Naagin, dressed in golden outfit and jewellery, entering a laboratory in a faraway land. She glances around the laboratory while several chemical reactions take place that could jeopardise the safety of people all around the world.

On the other hand, A video was doing the rounds on the internet in which Karan's parents can be seen leaving the 'Bigg Boss 15' sets after the Grand Finale on Sunday night. The paparazzi were seen asking Karan's father S. P. Kundrra about their son's marriage plans with Tejasswi and he replies to them saying that they will get them married soon if everything goes well.