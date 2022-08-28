Karan Kundrra reacts to his viral kissing video with Tejasswi Prakash, says 'meri maa ne..'

File Photo

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first became romantically involved. Since the reality show's conclusion, their relationship has frequently made news. Numerous rumours have also been made regarding them getting hitched, but Teja and Karan have insisted that the wedding would take place when it is appropriate.

In a recent video that went popular on social media, Tejaswi and Karan can be seen kissing one other as they ride an escalator. Teja is coming down and Karan is going up on the escalator as they lock lips.

“Abhi hamari maaye kaise react karegi pata nahi (We don’t know how our moms will react to it).”

It is no doubt that Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, known as #TejRan, and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, known as #SidNaaz, are the two most popular couples in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. The popularity of the two couples is often compared on social media.

Reacting to the constant talk about the two couples, Karan told in a recent interview that he finds it 'stupid' and said that after his sudden death last year, people should pay respect to Sidharth Shukla and not make such comparisons out of respect to the Balika Vadhu actor.

Speaking to News18, Karan, who recently hosted the first season of Dance Deewane Juniors, said, "I think it’s very stupid to say such things. Sidnaaz has got Sidharth (Shukla) in it. You cannot and you should not, out of respect, you should not compare. Our lives are not about hashtags"

In the same interview, Karan even added that he is bored, but not bothered, by the constant marriage questions. He stated, "I am but I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate."