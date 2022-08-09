Karan Kundrra reacts to his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash being compared with Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash-Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill/File photos

It is no doubt that Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, known as #TejRan, and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, known as #SidNaaz, are the two most popular couples in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. The popularity of the two couples is often compared on social media.

Reacting to the constant talk about the two couples, Karan told in a recent interview that he finds it 'stupid' and said that after his sudden death last year, people should pay respect to Sidharth Shukla and not make such comparisons out of respect to the Balika Vadhu actor.

Speaking to News18, Karan, who recently hosted the first season of Dance Deewane Juniors, said, "I think it’s very stupid to say such things. Sidnaaz has got Sidharth (Shukla) in it. You cannot and you should not, out of respect, you should not compare. Our lives are not about hashtags"

In the same interview, Karan even added that he is bored, but not bothered, by the constant marriage questions. He stated, "I am but I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together, they want this love story to culminate."



"I don’t think I can ever be bothered with this question. Bored? Yes, because everybody I meet, I come on sets and they are also like ‘Kab kar rahe ho?’ It is a very beautiful feeling because there are so many people who are genuinely attached to this love story", the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor concluded.

After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi even joined her beau as the 'badass warden' on Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp in which Karan motivated all the contestants as the Jailor inside the jail.