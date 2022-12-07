Karan Kundrra reacts as Tejasswi Prakash drops her sizzling new photos in shimmery black gown

Credit: tejasswiprakash/Instagram

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash, who grabbed attention with her cuteness inside the Bigg Boss house, has been ruling the headlines with her social media posts. Recently, she burned the internet with glamorous photos in a shimmery black gown.

Sharing the photo, Tejasswi said, “Filling you with shades of black and white you didn’t know were there.” Karan Kundrra dropped fire emojis under the post. Her fans also reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “Miss Prakash effortlessly raising the temperature!” The second one said, “you are very hardworking and deserve all the success in life.” The third person commented, “Your beauty killed the shot.” The fourth one said, “I am so proud to be your fan, the way you portray a character with so much emotion and dedication that I feel the emotions. You simply live a character. Awesome! Keep going and growing.”

Earlier, Tejasswi Prakash posted a picture where she's proudly flashing a solitaire ring in her hand. Naagin 6 star captioned the photo by saying, "Big day," and her fans went berserk over it. A majority of her fans believed that Tejasswi announced her engagement with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

However, the post was a paid collaboration, and Tejasswi mentioned it in her caption as well. Nevertheless, Tejasswi and Karan got plenty of wishes, and this led the latter to point out the former about it. In her post, Karan wrote, "Babe you broke my whatsapp...it’s an #Ad nincompoops."

Later, Tejasswi spoke about their engagement with Bombay Times, and stated, "You should ask Karan when is the engagement." Tejasswi further added that she would not like to comment if they are ready for an engagement because it is a private matter. "it will happen at the right time when it is destined to happen." Tejasswi stated. The actress further added, "Both Karan and my families have given us their love and blessings and we are all very happy.”

