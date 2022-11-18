Karan Kundrra plants kiss on Tejasswi Prakash with 'bal ka prayog,' #TejRan fans adore their love

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are busy painting Dubai red with their love. The couple went on their first international trip to attend a real estate launch ceremony, and Karan took full advantage of making an evergreen memory from their trip. On his Instagram, Karan dropped a photo in which he is kissing his lady love Tejasswi and holding her cheeks passionately.

In the photo, Karan looked dapper in a yellow shirt with black stripes on it, the Naagin 6 actress sported a light blue outfit. Kundrra shared the photo with the caption that says, "The bal ka prayog she digs," and tagged Prakash in it.

Here's the photo

Other photos from the event are also going viral on the internet and #TejRan fans can't stop raving about it.

Here are other photos

Touchwood touchwood touchwood touchwood touchwood touchwood touchwood touchwood bhagwan ji inko har buri nazar se bachaye rakhna aur har negativity se dur rakhna aur inke pyaar ko buri nazar se bachaye rakhna #TejRan pic.twitter.com/BfUnGeQEQE — Muskan Bapna (@MuskanBapna3) November 18, 2022

Congratulations @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi for owning a property in Dubai, wishing u guys the fulfill all your dreams and own land in every country, haha as usual I slept before seeing this but waking up to this made me smile, love U lots from #KKundrraSquad#KaranKundrra #TejRan pic.twitter.com/gyagDcADOs — Ebita Shrestha (@Shreshital) November 18, 2022

@kkundrra @tejasswiprakash

How much I love u guys I can't describe u guys may be some day u will get know may Allah gives u all success Plz always stay happy like sunny and laddo fam love u lot

EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #TejRanFam #karankundrra pic.twitter.com/ag6760xiso — SharminTejRan TK (@SharmintejranTK) November 17, 2022

Earlier in August, Karan Kundrra recently revealed his intentions to marry Tejasswi Prakash in an interview with Filmy Mirchi. About Teja and Karan's former covert engagement, there were many rumours. There have also been numerous rumours that the pair is getting ready for a secret wedding. While both of them have previously refuted any such rumours on numerous occasions, Karan has finally acknowledged that their wedding is planned.

In his recent interview with Filmy Mirchi, Karan was asked when is he planning to get married, to which he replied, “Jaldi hi honi chahiye.” He also shared, “Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful.” He further said, “Miyan bhi raazi, biwi bhi raazi, kazi bhi raazi.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra have captivated hearts with their sultry chemistry in the song video Baarish Aayi Hai. Tejaswi is now playing the major role in Naagin 6, whereas Karan's upcoming project has not yet been made public.Karan was last seen as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp.