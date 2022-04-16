Karan Kundrra parties with Tejasswi Prakash, netizens react to their 'loveable' photos

The latest pictures of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash certify them as a 'firey couple.'

Television's golden couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash broke the internet again by sharing their 'lovey-dovey' moments on Instagram. Karan shared a carousel post where he is seen having a blast with Tejasswi and his friends. In other photos, Karan and Tejasswi are stealing their moment, and they are sealing it with their love.



Check out the photos

Within 5 hours, Karan's post got more than 4.75 lakh likes and several comments. Actress Twinkle Vasisht tagged their moments as "#Couplegoals." Chandrika Ravi also called them "Cutiessss." Gautam Hegde termed their moment "Magic." A netizen commented, "This is Straight From Fairytale." Another netizen said, "Mashallah indonoko kisiki nazar na laga." A user commented, "Arreeee wait tohhhh I was going to send you the best ones #Loverboy but these are also soooo cute @kkundrra @tejasswiprakash Pyaare Kids." One of the user also added, "Ufffff hottest couple."

Currently, the actor is busy hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, and he recently spoke about the pay disparity among television and movie artists. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kundrra shared that sometimes television actors are more popular than Bollywood artists. "If a popular television actor or actress uploads a photo, and a celebrated movie star posts a photo, sometimes the television artists get better traction than the big-screen artists. The engagement on their posts, the comments, the YouTube views of TV artists are more than Bollywood artists." Karan continued and said, "But when both actors are doing similar projects, then a Bollywood artist would be paid in crores, and television artists would get 25% of that amount. So there is a huge disparity, which should not be there. Kundrra further added, "Thankfully, the difference is getting reduced, and the emergence of OTT is giving chance to many talented television artists to shine."

Karan tried to explain the other side of the coin as well, and talked about the perception behind movie stars being paid more. Karan added, "In the end, a producer spends money, the money has to come back, and he has to earn a profit." Kundrra continued, "Popularity and stardom are two different things. An artist can be immensely popular, but is he or she a saleable artist? Would the artist's popularity would convert into buying tickets, or subscriptions (on OTT)?"