Karan Kundrra opens up on wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘madam ke pass time kahan hai’

Karan Kundrra recently opened up about his wedding plans with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. The Naagin 6 star, according to Karan Kundrra, is to blame for the delay in their marriage plans.

They don't hide anything, Karan stated in an interview with ETimes. They are taking to slow. When it comes to marriage,' madam ke pass time kahan hai' (where does she (Tejasswi) have time) Karan was quoted saying. He went on to say that she always blames him in interviews, and now he'll be doing the same. The irony is that their parents spend more time together than they do because they have more time. However, they are currently following the natural progression.

Last year, Tejasswi and Karan began dating after meeting on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. On the show, Karan got down on his knees with a rose and asked Tejasswi to be his girlfriend, which she accepted. They've been seen out and about together a lot since the show concluded.

When asked about his marriage to Tejasswi in a another interview with Pinkvilla, Karan responded, "I have left it on her." "I did what I had to do." He also admitted that he used to ridicule the concept of falling in love on a reality show. However, he believes that meeting Teja in Bigg Boss 15 was destined.

He also stated that he felt he had to meet her on Bigg Boss. For years, they'd been approached about appearing on the show. However, they both agreed to participate this season. It's fate, he'd say. It was the right time and the right place.



For the unversed, as per the report of The Free Press Journal, the actor has registered a swanky sea-facing flat in Bandra. The report quoted a source that stated, "Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat fall somewhere above Rs 20 crores."