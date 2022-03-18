Karan Kundrra opens up on marriage plans, reveals how many kids Tejasswi Prakash wants

Since their exit from the Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been busy with their work schedules and dates. During their time on Salman Khan's reality programme, the two lovebirds drew a lot of attention because of their smouldering chemistry. After rumours about their roka ceremony surfaced on the internet, the couple has been in the news recently. It all started when Karan was seen leaving Tejasswi's house wearing a tikka.

While TejRan followers wish for their favourite couple to marry soon, the lovebirds have no plans to do so at this time. Tejasswi Prakash wants them to have 25 children, according to Karan in a recent interview.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Kundrra stated that he believes he would make a better father than a husband. Akasa Singh, who was also there at the time of the interview, responded to his remark by saying that he is very protective. On Siddharth's show, the duo was promoting their new music video ‘Kamle’.

When asked why he believes he would be a better father than a husband, Karan responded, "I was quite young when my sister had her kids. I was only twelve. They (daughter, her children) mostly lived with us. So, I realised that I am good with kids."

"When I get married, I want to have a baby girl," he continued. He also revealed that he and his ladylove want to have 25 children.

Tejasswi Prakash is now starring as Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's ‘Naagin 6’. In terms of TRPs, the show, which also stars Simba Nagpal and Maheck Chahal, is doing well.

When it comes to Karan, the ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ actor plays a jailor in ‘Lock Upp’. Kangana Ranaut hosts the reality show, which airs on MX Player and ALTBalaji.