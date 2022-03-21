Karan Kundrra opens up on his wedding with Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘I was ready from Bigg Boss’

Since falling in love on Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red. Fans affectionately refer to the two as 'Tejran,' and they have a sizable fan base. Karan has now revealed to his fans that he is ready to marry Tejaswi and that his parents approve of their relationship.

Karan disclosed to RJ Siddharth Kannan that he and Teja have talked marriage. He added, “Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it),” he said. When asked is ready to tick the marriage box with the ‘Naagin 6’ actress, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss)”.

When it comes to his family, Karan says that their approval of his life partner is very important to him. He said that he could not be selfish when making such a significant decision, and disclosed that Tejasswi is well-liked by his family, who refer to her as the ‘heart of the family.’

“It is very important for me to know what my parents think about my partner. They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship,” said Karan.

In response to a question about whether he planned to marry Tejasswi this year, Karan remarked, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss)." In response to a fan's question about how he feels about being dubbed the best boyfriend, Karan said, “The way she has reacted to me and acknowledged me, I think it is because of Teja that I've got this title.”