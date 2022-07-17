Search icon
Karan Kundrra offers Aamir Khan 'saas ka role', check out his epic reaction

Aamir Khan and Tejasswi Prakash can be seen in a brief promotional teaser that Colors TV uploaded to Instagram. The video also included Karan Kundrra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 06:36 AM IST

ColorsTV/Instagram

When he made an appearance on the dance reality series Dance Deewane Juniors, actor Aamir Khan consented to play the part of a "mother-in-law." Aamir and Tejasswi Prakash can be seen in a brief promotional teaser that Colors TV uploaded to Instagram. The video also included Karan Kundrra.

In the video, Tejasswi Prakash told Aamir, "Is scene mein aap saas ho (In this scene you are the mother-in-law)." Aamir made a face and then sat on the floor of the stage. He said, "Saas boss hai na? Woh baithegi (Mother-in-law is the boss right? She will sit)."

After Tejasswi said her line, Aamir gave epic expressions. After it ended, Karan came on the stage and said, "Producer ka phone aaya hai for saas ke role k liye (Producer called offering you the role of mother-in-law)." Aamir then replied, "Done, done. Lock karo."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For the unversed, On Saturday, Chiranjeevi dropped an emotional video from the screening and announced that he will be presenting the Telugu version of Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. In the video, Aamir Khan can be seen getting emotional, and Chiranjeevi hugs him. An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature, Forrest Gump, the film is directed by Advait Chandan and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni.

Chiranjeevi shared the news in a post on Twitter, saying he is thrilled and privileged to present, Laal Singh Chaddha, to the Telugu audiences.

"Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan ?s wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him!? the 66-year-old actor wrote. The news comes a day after a special screening of the movie was held at Chiranjeevi's house which was attended by Khan, "RRR" director SS Rajamouli, Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya, and Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar.

