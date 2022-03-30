Karan Kundrra loses his cool at paparazzi, makes them apologise - WATCH

Telly world's heartthrob Karan Kundrra has lost his cool on the paparazzi for invading his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's privacy. After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan have become the most papped celebs on social media, and their videos are a sensation on the internet. However this time, the paps have crossed the line. During the recent spotting, a few camerapersons went too aggressive in capturing Tejasswi, making her feel uncomfortable.

As a protective boyfriend, Karan lashed out at paps. During his recent spotting, Karan got angry at paps and he said, "Woh sahi nahi tha... gaadi ke saath-saath gaadi bikes bhagana...Gaadi ke andar ghus rahe hai, ghar mein gus rahe hai...vanity ke andar ghus rahe hai. Bhulo mat ladki hai woh...aacha nahi lagta hai, mazak thodi hai." Karan said that he has changed the windows of Tejasswi's car with a black tint. When paps started apologising to Karan, he asked them to apologise to Tejasswi. He called Tejasswi, put her on the speaker, and asked paps to say sorry. "Isko sorry bolo," said Karan. Tejasswi picked up the call, and the paps apologised for their behaviour. Karan calm down after their apology.

Watch the whole conversation

On Tuesday, March 22, the 'Naagin 6' actress shared a couple of Instagram Stories in which the 'Hate Story' actor can be seen making her bed. In the video, Karan says, “I was disgusted with your linen. I had to fetch these new things." Tejasswi reacts to him as she asks, "So you are doing my bed?". Karan then responds, "I am redoing your life. This is for your own health.” Teja, as she is fondly called by her fans, is then heard screaming, “Shut up! Are you the best boyfriend in the world or not! Such a sweetu.” Meanwhile, the couple celebrated their first Holi together recently and shared adorable photos in which the two popular actors were seen hugging and kissing each other while enjoying the festival of colours.