Karan Kundrra is 'sick of' gossip around his break-up, patch-up, wedding and engagement with Tejasswi Prakash, and he wrote a strong message for media portals who report such puff pieces.

Actor Karan Kundrra has lost his cool and broke silence over the reports of him getting engaged with his longtime girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, in Dubai. On Friday morning there were reports that Karan and Tejasswi have flown to Dubai for a new reality show, and there they will probably get engaged.

Soon this rumour became headlines of several media portals, and it made Karan furious. The Mubarakan actor took his thoughts to X, and issued a statement in strong words. He wrote, "Dear new age tabloids I’m sick of you marrying me off this year or next, announcing my engagement on a reality show, just coz we’re in Dubai.. I understand it gives you a lot of numbers and it’s all about that these days apparently but to most of you me or my agent are just a phone call away.. why don’t you just call and confirm? Abhi thoda zyaada ho ra hai nai? Meri shaadi/engagement/roka/bacha/breakup/midlife crisis mein khud announce kar loon please love and engagement to you all always."