Karan Kundrra impresses fans as he holds his mother's hands at Mumbai airport

Television actor Karan Kundrra on Saturday was seen dropping his mother at the airport. He was seen holding his mother's hands when he came to drop her off. This gesture won fans’ hearts, video of the same is going viral on social media.

video which was uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, is doing rounds on social media. One of the social media users commented, “He is so nice I love his sweet gestures.’ The second one mentioned, “Karan kundrra winning everyone heart.” The third person wrote, “Have safe journey mumma Kundrra.”

Meanwhile, the actor recently visited Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp where Chetan Hansraj misbehaved with him. Chetan has now apologised for his actions. Chetan had entered the show as the 15th contender earlier this week. Before he was kicked off the show, he was spotted abusing the jailor, Karan Kundrra. Also Read: Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj apologises to Karan Kundrra, says ‘I am angry at myself’ – WATCH

He published a video on his Instagram apologising to Karan. He can be heard saying, “Karan bhai, I am really very sorry bro. I feel really, very embarrassed. I had told you earlier as well that I did not mean to say anything to you. I thought jailor is the person who comes inside the jail daily for us to take oath. I really made a mistake. Under the pressure of this show, no sleep no food, just non-stop fighting over there. Constantly people are fighting, I really cracked. It brought out the worst in me.”

He also added, “I am very very sorry, very embarrassed. And, to all the makers and fans of Karan bhai, everybody...I am really sorry guys. This is not me. I do not know what to say, I can only ask for forgiveness from all of you. I know you all are very very angry. I am very angry at myself, I am sorry bro. I love you, you know that I love you.”