Karan Kundrra gets scared as income tax officer tweets him, promises her he files taxes on time

This year's ‘Bigg Boss’ duo were Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The actors met on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and fell in love as the show neared its conclusion. Both stars had made it to the final part. Tejasswi, on the other hand, was crowned ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner. TajRan fans have been showering the couple with affection since the end of the show.

Ramaa Sonti, an income tax official, turns out to be a TejRan fan. Ramaa reached out to Karan on Twitter on Friday, confessing that she had started watching ‘Bigg Boss 15’ for Tejasswi and was unimpressed with Karan. By the end of the show, he had won her over.

“I am an Income tax officer. Too busy to watch TV. KKK I did. So basically I started watching Bigboss for Tejasswi. When I saw her getting attracted towards you, googled your name. Got apprehensive. But by God you proved me wrong. Your brains, your love for the girl..rare," she told him in a tweet.

“Ma’am aapki pehli line padh ke toh mein darr hi gaya tha.. finale se zyaada controversy ho jani thi (Ma’am, I got scared after reading the first line, there would have been more controversy that the finale) but thank you! Means a lot.. and I promise you me and my CA file our taxes on time I mean before time.. aai shapath," he said.

Karan and Tejasswi have been seen spending time together since the show ended. They went on their first date and posed for the cameras earlier this week. While Tejasswi was preparing for 'Naagin 6,' Karan spent time with her. He was also spotted exiting the set of the show's shoot with Tejasswi on Friday.