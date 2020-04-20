Karan Kundrra finally reacts to breakup rumours with Anusha Dandekar

About a week back, it was being reported that Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar have parted ways after being in a relationship for four years. It was also said that they stopped living together and had taken a break from each other. But now, Karan has finally reacted to the reports and announced that Anusha and he are very much together and all's well between them. He spoke about the same during an interaction with Bombay Times.

Karan stated, "First of all, Anusha and I don’t live together. We have our own pads and we stay together for a few days, whenever our schedules permit. I was shooting in Haryana and returned to Mumbai just before the lockdown was announced. I didn’t want to risk anyone else’s health and hence, chose to stay at my home."

The handsome actor further said, "Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now."

Karan was also asked about responding to the reports after a week or so, to which he added, "I don’t get affected by these rumours, but Anusha does. She is more emotional and it was she who brought the break-up rumour to my notice."

He concluded by stating, "Arre, pehle humein toh pata chalne do ki hamara break-up ho gaya hai."