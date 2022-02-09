Karan Kundrra FINALLY breaks silence on wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash

Actor couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been in the news ever since the two fell in love in the controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss 15'. The two who confessed love for each other ruled the headlines while they were in the show and now after the season has concluded the lovebirds are still ruling the headlines.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been spotted together on different ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss house and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they are inseparable. The duo has been painting the town with their cute love story and fans can't enough.

However, fans have been wondering if the duo is planning to get married anytime soon, especially since Karan had mentioned in the show that he would get married by March 2022.

Now, speaking about his wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra told ETimes in an exclusive chat that the two are not even getting time to spend good moments with each other. He mentioned that they have gotten used to each other and after four months of fighting, laughing and crying together they now have to live apart because Tejasswi has taken up a show and both are busy with their lives. "We are just getting two three hours with each other and we have so much to talk about," Karan told the portal.

He further mentioned that he has never felt like this before and that they are "growing together in a beautiful way."

Further speaking about Tejasswi, Karan said that he has spent time with her parents and she with his family. "Everything is good, right now we need time for each other. But I am happy she's in her sasural Balaji Telefilms. It's beautiful," Karab said.

Earlier, while speaking about Karan's statement about getting married by march 2022, Tejasswi had told ETtimes, that "It's not his plan." She added that a pandit told him something and she always took it as a joke. Tejasswi concluded by saying that the two had just come out of the house and that there was so much to talk about while answering the question about the two intending to tie the knot.