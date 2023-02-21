Karan Kundrra's father says 'Teju, I am proud of you' as Tejasswi Prakash wins Best Actress Television at DPIFF Award

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra/Instagram

Popular television personality Tejasswi Prakash attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Award on Monday, February 20, and was awarded the trophy for Best Actress in Television Series award for the supernatural fiction show Naagin 6. She not only made her fans proud but even her boyfriend-actor Karan Kundrra and his father appreciated the actress.

The Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi wore a beautiful outfit for the special night that made her look heavenly at the event. The actress wore a scintillating saree with embroidery work and spread her glam at the event. Later in the night on Monday, the actress posted a picture with the trophy on her Instagram Story thanking her fans for all the love as she wrote, "Thank you for all the love you all have given to Naagin 6, Here’s to a lot more in the future. Picture abhi baaki hai (The show is still left)".





Karan Kundrra, who fell in love with the actress during Bigg Boss 15, and his dad were seen cheering the actress in a video posted by the actor on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, Karan could be seen enthusiastically telling his father that Tejasswi has won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actress to which his father SP Kundrra said, "Teju, I am proud of you". Karan added, "Me too", to which the Senior Kundrra said, "He is less".

Karan continued to ask his father what he was saying about the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to which he replied, "It is the best award in the film industry. Many big people fail to achieve it but Tejasswi is lucky to get the award at such a young age. God Bless her." Along with the clip, the actor tagged Tejasswi and wrote, "Congrats little chua, we are proud of you."

Sasur Ji is proud of his Bahu winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actress at such a young age.



Ekdum parivarik mahol !!

Papa Kundrra is so cute.#TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra

TEJASSWI GRACING DPIFF2023#TejRan pic.twitter.com/8h7hMLZFnk — Anand Abhirup (@SanskariGuruji) February 20, 2023

For the unversed, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 took place last night in Mumbai. It was a star-studded event with Bollywood and television stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Rekha, Rashami Desai, and Rupali Ganguly in attendance.



