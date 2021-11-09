Karan Kundrra expresses love for Tejasswi Prakash by gifting her pendant on ‘Bigg Boss 15’- WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romance is starting to heat up in the 'Bigg Boss15' house. TejRan fans are waiting for their chance to treasure the connection and get their fair share of the reality show. Tejasswi is seen becoming agitated in the latest teaser shared by the channel, as Karan hides something from her. When he gives her a chain and hugs her, she is taken aback.

Tejasswi sits with Karan in the promo, pointing to the item in his hand. She claims he is purposely teasing her, and she does not like it. The actor offers to show her around and presents her with a beautiful pendant. When she saw the necklace, her face brightened up and she exclaimed, "It's so cute." "It will be more romantic if you place the necklace around my neck," Tejasswi explains. She was overjoyed and gave him a big hug. Later, they're seen sitting together, with her pulling his cheek. With his hands, Karan Kundrra makes a heart symbol.

Take a look at the video here-

TejRan followers are ecstatic right now after the video went viral, and they're pleading with the makers to show more of them. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's fans appear to adore their on-screen chemistry. Karan has tried to make it clear to Tejasswi that he cares for her. She has so far ignored it, but it appears that she is getting closer now.