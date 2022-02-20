Karan Kundrra drops Tejasswi Prakash at 'Naagin 6' sets with kisses, fans go frenzy

After watching Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, many of their fans complaint by saying, 'ek hi toh dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge.' The newest couple of telly town is daily adding new glorious chapters in their love story. Together they have given enough couple goals, and they are still setting new ones.

Here's the latest one, Karan Kundrra dropped Tejasswi Prakash at her 'Naagin 6' sets. What really caught us and their fans is the cute PDA and how Karan said goodbye to Tejasswi. Kundrra kissed her multiple times, and they were looking adorably cute.

Here's the video

As usual, the video went viral on social media, and netizens couldn't stop gushing over them. "Haye ni yeh kinne sone hai dono," claimed a user. Another user said, "This is so adorable #TejRan Setting Major Couple goals." One of the fans added, "I still can't get over the blog and now this... #TejRan why they are so cute." While another fan asserted, "They give husband wife vibes literally." A user termed Karan as the 'best boyfriend ever.'

Recently, in an interview, Karan dished out details about his first meeting with Tejasswi's parents. He also revealed what his parents think about the 'Naagin 6' star. While speaking to Times of India, Karan said that his first meeting with Tejasswi's parents took place right after Bigg Boss 15. He had a quick 10-minute chat with them. Karan mentioned that "there was a bit of nervousness". He mentioned there was awkwardness too since Tejwasswi's parents had seen them fight on TV. However, he stated that "they said that they also saw us falling back to each other. And they told me that they think we are compatible."

Meanwhile, talking about what his parents thought of Tejasswi as his partner, Karan said, "As far as my parents are concerned, they said, 'Bhai aisi hi ladki chahiye, yeh tujhko seedha rakhegi (This is just the girl y need. She will keep you in line)."