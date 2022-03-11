Karan Kundrra drops 'save the date' video, fans assume it's his wedding invitation with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra is enjoying the best phase of his career. His stint with 'Bigg Boss 15' and his love with Tejasswi Prakash has made him the most popular guy on television. Anything he does goes viral. Every time he appears on social media, the netizens go frenzy. His frequent spottings, set visits, and hangouts with Tejasswi are adored by his fans. However, we are here to discuss the latest activity of Kundrra's social media. Karan posted a video teaser that asks to 'save the date,' as he and singer Akasa Singh are coming together with their wedding song 'Kamle.' The teaser says that his followers are invited to this 'Kamle' wedding,' and Karan posted the announcement saying, "#SaveTheDate for the #Kamle Jodi! My sasa & I will see you on 15th March, 12:30 PM."

Well, Karan's followers got way too excited over the teaser, and many of them assumed that it is his marriage invitation or announcement with Tejasswi Prakash. A lot of comments clarifies this assumption, and they were a little disappointed to know that the teaser isn't his real-life wedding invitation. "Kyaaa yaar save the date tak dekh ke mjaa aagya tha lekin koi nhi ye bhi theek hai," said a user. While another user added, "Notification dekh ke Ek min keliya laga #TejRan ka sapna pura hogayi," asseted another Karan's fan. One of the users also added, "Sadi ke card main name change ho gaya hai sunny please." One of his fan asked him clarity on his roka ceremony and asked, "Sunny roka ka tho clarity dho hum gareebo pe reham karo." A user also commented, "I literally thought karan weds tejasswi...then gottaaa read whole... My god!!! Waiting."

This song marks the first collaboration of Karan and Akasa, and going by teaser's reception, it has the potential to become the next big wedding number.