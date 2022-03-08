Karan Kundrra charges THIS whopping fee as the new jailor of Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

After enthralling his fans in 'Bigg Boss 15', actor Karan Kundrra is back in action as the new jailor of the ongoing reality show 'Lock Upp', which is being hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

The show by Ekta Kapoor which has been garnering quite the eyeballs for its controversial list of contestants made headlines when Karan shared a promo announcing that he will be joining the reality TV drama as the new jailor. And because after 'Bigg Boss 15', Karan had said that he would keep away from reality shows for a while, this development raised curiosity among his fans.

And now, a source was quoted telling Bollywoodlife.com that Karan is getting paid a whopping amount to be a part of the show. As per Bollywoodlife.com, the source was quoted as saying, "Karan Kundrra is getting between two to three lakh for every outing as the jailor of Lock Upp. It is not a very high amount but the fact is that Karan Kundrra's tenure on the show is not definite. He might quit mid-way."

As per the report, Karan is currently focusing on the acting front and is busy with projects such as music videos.

If Karan quits mid-way, his fans surely are going to be disappointed.

As for the latest on the show, Swami Chakrapani was the first one to be eliminated from 'Lock Upp'.

'Lock Upp' is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji. Comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat among others are the contestants of the controversial show.