Karan Kundrra breaks his silence on 'fake relationship' with Tejasswi Prakash, 'cheating' on Anusha Dandekar: 'Thoda aur...'

TV actor Karan Kundrra is angry with some YouTube channels that are spreading false stories about him and his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. The two met during Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 and have been in a happy relationship since then.

However, some people are sharing wrong and negative things about them online.

He Reacts to Trolls on Instagram and Twitter

Karan shared screenshots of YouTube videos that called his relationship “fake” and even made false claims that he was violent. He wrote on Instagram, "Thoda aur paisa lagao mere shubh chintakon, dal gali nahi tumhari," meaning he’s tired of such cheap tricks. He also posted on Twitter (X) saying these pages are not real media, they just do it for money and views.

He Jokes About the Rumours

Karan made fun of these gossip pages and said he should start a fundraiser for them since they seem low on money. He was clearly upset but tried to handle it with humor.

Denies Marriage Rumours

There were also reports that Karan and Tejasswi would get married on the show Dubai Bling. Karan denied this and said he’s tired of people spreading wedding and engagement rumours every year. He tweeted, "Let me announce my wedding or breakup myself when the time comes."

Karan Focuses on His Work

Karan is currently appearing on the show Laughter Chefs Season 2. Despite all the false stories, he and Tejasswi continue to stay strong together and are focused on their careers.