Karan Kundrra-Akasa Singh make the perfect wedding couple in new song 'Kamle' - WATCH

The 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Karan Kundrra and Akasa Singh released their latest music video titled 'Kamle' on their respective social media handles on Tuesday, March 15. The popular celebrities make the perfect Jodi in the wedding song of the season sung by Akasa herself along with Yasser Desai. The romantic musical track has been composed by Shantanu Dutta and written by Seema Saini.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared the clip from the song video along with Akasa and urged his fans to make the song hit as he wrote, "#Kamle streaming across platforms!!! Our song is now yours, please keep the love coming. Can't wait to see your reels! Khichh do kammmm, hit kara do gaana!!!"

The official description of the song video reads as "Marrying someone is a big step, but when it’s to your best friend, everything becomes easier and more special. Join the #Kamle jodi AKASA and Karan Kundrra as they embark on their “happily ever after” journey."

While Akasa was romantically involved with Pratik Sehajpal inside Salman Khan-hosted show, she is seen as Karan Kundrra's bride in 'Kamle'. While Karan fell in love with Tejasswi Prakash on the show and the two often make headlines as the most popular couples in the Indian television industry currently.

Meanwhile, Karan is currently being seen as the jailor in Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show 'Lock Upp'. His entry always lead to huge problems in the lives of the inmates locked up inside the jail in the show. He also appeared in the premiere episode of 'The Khatra Khatra Show' hosted by the comedians Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Colors TV.



On the other hands, Akasa's most famous Bollywood songs include 'Kheech Meri Photo' from Sanam Teri Kasam, 'Aithey Aa' from 'Bharat', 'Dil Na Jaaneya' from 'Good Newwz' and 'Dhak Dhak' from the new 'Love Aaj Kal'.