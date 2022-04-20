Karan Kundrra advised by paps to school Payal Rohatgi in Lock Upp, actor reacts

Payal Rohatgi-Karan Kundrra-Prince Narula

The reality show Lock Upp has made a significant mark on viewers, and even the paparazzi keep an update on the show. Recently, Karan Kundrra was spotted leaving for the shoot of Lock Upp, and before getting in the car, he posed for the flashes. One of the photographers expressed his discontent over Payal Rohatgi behaving rudely with Prince Narula. The pap asked, "Woh Payal kaun hai... kuch bhi bolti hai mere bhai (Prince) ko." Karan responded to him saying, "Payal humari contestant hai...aise nahi baat karna kisi ke baare mein." The photographer further added, "But bura laga bhai." To which Karan replied him saying that he's going in the house for that, "Ha toh ja raha hu na abhi." The photographer gave him a final advice saying, "Bhai khabar lena uski."

Watch the video

Karan is the jailor of the house, and whenever any contestant crosses the limit, he comes to point it out, and punishes them for their mistakes. Yesterday, Karan Kundrra eliminated Zeeshan Khan for his ugly, abusive fight with Azma Fallah. Khan lost his cool when provoked by Azma Fallah and got into an ugly fight with her causing havoc in the jail and proving to be dangerous for all contestants and that becomes the reason for Zeeshan's eviction.

READ: Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan attacks Azma Fallah's personal life, says 'mehnat ka khata hoon loot ke nahin'

The Jailor Karan Kundrra was apprised of the fight and the repercussions of Zeeshan's unacceptable behaviour are for all to see. Zeeshan's elimination was immediately decided upon and Karan will mince no words delivering this elimination. The Jailor is clear about his reaction to the unfortunate incident. This should send a tough warning to all other contestants that all stakeholders of Lock Upp will not tolerate anything that demeans or appears to be derogatory to another human being. Even before Zeeshan, Karan evicted Chetan Hansraj for his rude, abusive behaviour in the house.