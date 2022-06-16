Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor requested him to not invite him to show, here's why

Credit: Karan Johar-Ranbir Kapoor fan page

Karan Johar, who is all set t host the seventh season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan, has revealed why Ranbir Kapoor will never return to his show. The filmmaker has opened up about his show and said that Ranbir Kapoor requested not to invite him to his show.

While speaking to Film Companion, Karan Johar stated that Ranbir already told him that he will not come to his show as he has to ‘pay the price for too long.’ Imitating Ranbir, Karan stated, “Mujhe please show pe mat bulao (Please do not invite me to your show).”

Earlier, during AIB Podcast in 2017, Ranbir stated, “I am (tired). I was forced this season. I told him ‘I don’t wanna come’. Me and Anushka (Sharma, his co-star in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) were actually going to protest and bring the entire film industry together because it’s not fair.” While talking about controversies and the controversial statements on Karan’s show, the actor stated, “He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. And it’s not right.”

On the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 at the former's Mumbai residence Vastu in a lavish yet private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his life post his wedding with Alia.

Speaking about how life changed after his marriage to Alia, Ranbir told Dainik Bhaskar, "There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film Shamshera releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven't realized that we are married."

Opening up on pursuing a career in Hollywood like his wife Alia who will be seen making her debut in Heart of Stone, Ranbir told the portal he had no Hollywood dreams. He added that he only has dreams of Brahmastra. He further said that he's happy where is he currently and is "very scared of auditions."

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra which is all set to release on September 9. It was on the sets of Brahmastra that Ranbir and Alia fell in love. The film had been in the making for about 5 years.