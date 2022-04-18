Karan Johar recalls funny incident from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi

Credit: Alia Bhatt-Karan Johar/Instagram

On the sets of Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, Karan Johar recalled a funny incident from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony. The official page of Colors TV has shared a video in which host Bharti Singh asks the filmmaker about Alia-Ranbir’s wedding.

Hunarbaaz is being judged by Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, and Mithun Chakraborty while Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa host the show. In the clip, Bharti says, “Pinky unki ghar aayi lekin pinky aap lagrahe the (She got married but you were all decked up in pink),” to Karan. After this, Parineeti shows Karan’s hand and says, “Pehle main aap logo ko ek bohut sweet cheeze dikhaun (Let me show you all a very sweet thing).”

Karan Johar then says, “I want to say what happened with me at the mehendi ceremony. I had applied mehendi for the first time. I had thought when Alia will get married I’ll apply mehendi for sure. I had already decided that. I am not used to mehendi on my hand and it was very hot too.”

He added, “Maine mehendi laga di aur phir mai apna paseena pochne laga. Mai bhool gaya mere haathon mei mehendi thi, toh saara mehendi jo hai mere sarr pe, mere maathe pe, mere chehre pe lag gaya. And immediately mujhe wash karna padd gaya (I started wiping my sweaty face with mehendi hands. I forgot I had applied mehendi on my palms and it got smeared on my head, forehead, and face. I had to immediately wash it).”

The filmmaker said, “Waha Puneet hai, jo Alia ki makeup karti hai toh wo andar chali gayi and mujhe pata nahi kya kya lotion daal dia mere chehre pe. Warna poora henna jo hai na mere chehre pe hota (Alia’s makeup artist Puneet was there and she applied lotion on my face. Otherwise the entire mehendi would have been on my face).”

Bharti mentioned, “Thank God unhone thoda makeup kardiya aur utar gaya warna aesa lagta ki kisi dada ne paan khakar… aese kardiya (Thank God she applied makeup or else it would look like someone had eaten betel leaf and…).”

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji has directed the fantasy adventure epic, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in the leading roles. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.