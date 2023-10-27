Karan Johar gets teary-eyed while talking about trolls, reveals being on medication: 'I feel so alone, a part of me...'

Karan Johar got emotional and teary-eyed while talking about trolls who target him for different reasons.

Karan Johar is back with another season of his super hit chat show Koffee With Karan. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the first guests of this season. The power couple talked about their personal life and their wedding

They also showed their wedding clip on the show, after five years. However, after watching their wedding clip, Karan Johar got emotional and teary-eyed. He said that he feels alone as he doesn’t have a partner. There are days when he feels empty but he doesn’t have anyone to share his feelings. Whenever he sees couples, he feels he is missing something and a part of him feels that vacuum.

He later talked about the trolls and revealed that he is now on medication. He also mentioned that he suffered a ‘legit attack’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event. Varun Dhawan helped him after seeing him sweating. He started by talking about Deepika Padukone’s depression and said, “I remember holding her hand right through. She just cried, I looked and thought ‘I don’t even know how this feels'… till it happened to me.”

He added, “I think there were three tough years of the pandemic and there was trolling and I didn't realise that I was trying to be tough and resilient and brush things under the carpet.” He then recalled the NMACC episode. “The legit attack I had was at the NMACC launch.”

“I remember Varun (Dhawan) was staring at me. I was sweating, I didn't even realise. He came to me, held my hand and asked ‘Are you okay?’ And my hands were shaking. I got out of my long and elaborate jacket and I left in half an hour. I just went to my bed and I wept. I just cried and I didn't know why I was crying.”

He later consulted his psychologist, who put him on medication later. His emotional side on the show made his fans teary-eyed who are praying for his health in social media.