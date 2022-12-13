Search icon
Karan Johar discusses Malaika Arora's a*s, actress calls filmmaker 'desperate and horny'

Karan Johar spills beans on Malaika Arora topping the lust list and thirst traps of A-List actors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Karan Johar turned up the house and show of Malaika Arora steamy and controversial with some hilarious, below-the-belt humour. At first, Karan discussed Malaika's frequent pap spotting. Johar stated that she has become an internet sensation with her yoga classes spotting, and her figure has been desired by men and women as well. Karan even appreciated Malaika's a*s and said that she has inspired others, and they are injecting with Brazilian inject to get into such shape. Karan went on to reveal that she's is one has topped an A-list actor lust checklist, and Arora rejoiced. 

Malaika is flattered by the fact that her a*s has become a topic of discussion. She owned the fact that she was blessed with this figure, and said 'bhagwan ne diya hai.' Later on, Malaika even mocked Karan Johar and called him 'horny,' She said, "You are not in a relationship, you are desperate, horny all the time. Everything you say has a sexual connotation because you are manifesting it." Malaika further revealed to Karan, "You are not getting it, thus you are manifesting it."

Malaika suggested to Karan that "if you put yourself out there, you will get laid." Malaika told Karan that it's good to be a little dirty. Later, Karan discusses Malaika's sex life, and asked, "Do you like 'shake it up' with Arjun, like experiments?" He even asked Malaika if she liked sex toys, and Malaika got embarrassed. Johar went on to tease Malaika and asked if she has ever tried roleplay on the bed. Has she ever dressed up as a sexy nurse? Arora demonstrated, and laughed out loud.  

Karan revealed that he once tried to roleplay, but the costume didn't fit him. Their revelations even shocked Malaika's dog, Casper. Later, Karan took Malaika shopping, and the fun episode ended. Moving In With Malaika is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar. 
 

 

