Karan Johar breaks silence on being trolled for talking about celebs' sex lives on Koffee with Karan

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar often gets trolled for his talk show. Netizens criticise him for asking questions about celebs’ ‘sex lives’. He recently wrapped up the 7th season of his show.

In his recent interview, the filmmaker talked about the feedback he receives for Koffee with Karan. For the unversed, Karan usually talks about celebs’ personal lives on his show. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, “I want to do what pleases me. Doing Koffee With Karan makes me happy.”

“Of course, there was so much feedback coming in there like ‘Why is Karan talking so much about Alia?’ ‘Why does he talk so much about people's sex lives?’ And I'm like, actually, I don't think of these things,” he added.

“Maybe I'm curious about people's sex lives so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So we have to police myself when I get that feedback. I read it. But what amuses me is that they're wrong long columns people write and I'm like, ‘It's just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’ It's a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analysed it in long columns and I'm almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyze the show. I wouldn't give it that much time. I don't know why they are,” he stated.

Recently, Karan Johar discussed his experience with therapy and dealing with anxiety. The filmmaker discussed his mental health in the last "award show" episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. For the show's closing episode, comedians and social media personalities Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhat, and Danish Sait served as jurors.

In the episode, Karan was questioned about how he responds to self-deprecating remarks and internet criticism. The director disclosed that he got therapy.