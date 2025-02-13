This comedian faced struggles, he was once slapped and kicked off a film set.

Many Bollywood stars had a tough time in Mumbai before becoming successful. One of them is Kapil Sharma, who used to work at a telephone booth before becoming the richest comedian in India.

Despite his success, he faced struggles along the way, including being slapped and kicked off a film set. Yes, it's true that Kapil Sharma was once slapped and thrown off a film set. Action director Tinu Verma recalled an incident during the making of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where he slapped and kicked Kapil off the set. Tinu shared this story while speaking with Mukesh Khanna, recalling how the situation unfolded.

He said, "Kapil Sharma has talked about this on his show as well. His father told him that if he wanted to be an actor, he should visit the sets where Gadar was being shot. I prefer to operate the camera and was looking at the frame when I saw one man running in the other direction. I called him and asked why he did that, and told him 'teri wajah se one more hua shot, idhar hi jana. bhaag ke jaa (It was retake because of you. Run in this direction).' I then focused on him but found him running in the opposite direction once again."

He further added, "I ran towards him aur kaan ke neeche diya (slapped him). I then kicked him out of the film. It was the same Kapil Sharma."

Kapil Sharma lost his father when he was only 16 years old. In an interview, he shared that he tried to join the BSF and the Indian Army but eventually started working to help support his family. His first job was at a telephone booth in Amritsar, where he earned ₹500. After finishing school, he became involved in theater during college, and later moved to Mumbai to participate in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, where he emerged as the winner.

Kapil Sharma's success as a comedian led him to host Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2013, which later became The Kapil Sharma Show when it moved to a different channel. This made him one of the richest and most popular stars on television. He also appeared in several films, but Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was the only one that did well at the box office. Today, Kapil Sharma is the richest comedian in India, with a reported net worth of ₹300 crore.