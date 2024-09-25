Meet star who was once slapped, kicked out of film sets by action director; later became richest...

This star was once slapped by the action director of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and was thrown out of the film set. He is now the richest comedian in India.

Many Bollywood stars faced tough times in Mumbai before finding fame and fortune. One such star is Kapil Sharma, who worked at a telephone booth and is now the richest comedian in India. Despite his success, he once faced challenges, including being slapped and thrown off a film set.

Well yes, he was once slapped and thrown out of a film set. Action director Tinu Verma once shared a memory of how he once slapped and kicked Kapil Sharma off the sets of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Tinu was speaking with Mukesh Khanna when he shared the story of how he slapped and kicked Kapil Sharma off the set.

He said, "Kapil Sharma has talked about this on his show as well. His father told him that if he wanted to be an actor, he should visit the sets where Gadar was being shot. I prefer to operate the camera and was looking at the frame when I saw one man running in the other direction. I called him and asked why he did that, and told him 'teri wajah se one more hua shot, idhar hi jana. bhaag ke jaa (It was retake because of you. Run in this direction).' I then focused on him but found him running in the opposite direction once again."

He further added, "I ran towards him aur kaan ke neeche diya (slapped him). I then kicked him out of the film. It was the same Kapil Sharma."

Kapil Sharma lost his father when he was just 16 years old. In an interview, he mentioned that he tried to join the BSF and the Indian Army but eventually started working to support his family. His first job was in a telephone booth in Amritsar, where he earned ₹500. After finishing school, he got involved in theater during college and later moved to Mumbai to compete in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, where he won.

His success as a comedian led him to host Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2013, which later became The Kapil Sharma Show when it switched channels. This made him one of the richest and most popular stars on television. He also appeared in several films, but only Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was a box-office success.

Kapil Sharma is now the richest comedian in India, with a reported net worth of Rs 300 crore.

