Kapil Sharma tries to flirt with Nora Fatehi on Kishore Kumar song; her response will leave you in splits

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are all set to grace the Kapil Sharma Show to promote their song 'Nach Meri Rani'. During the show, as is his habit, Kapil will also try to flirt with Nora much to the delight of the other guests.

The channel recently shared a picture of the promo where Nora Fatehi is dressed in a white bodycon bandage dress while Guru Randhawa decked up in a pink t-shirt beneath a pink jacket.

In a video, Kapil Sharma can also be seen telling Nora Fatehi that he is just known for flirting but has never flirted backstage. He says, "Mai flirt kar kar ke badnam ho gaya hu but maa kasam maine backstage aaj tak kuch nhi kiya. Lekin apko dekh kar mere vichaar badal rahe hai. (I am insulted for flirting a lot but have never done anything backstage. However, after seeing you, my feelings have changed)."

In another promo, Kapil can also be seen crooning 'Roop Tera Mastana' for Nora, as the beautiful actress grooves to the peppy song.

Nora compliments Kapil saying, "You have a beautiful voice," to which he flirts back and replies, "I'm a good man also".

Here, Nora asks Kapil to not flirt with her as he is a married man now. But, Kapil does not back out and says that he has no problem with his marital status. However, Nora hits back saying, "Your wife will have a problem".

Guru Randhawa had even shared a photo of himself posing with Nora Fatehi on Instagram. He captioned the picture saying, "Got something exciting brewing up for you all. But hold on, kyunki sabar ka fal mitha hota hai. Stay tuned to find out what’s in store! (sic)."

On the same channel, Nora Fatehi was recently seen judging the TV reality show India's Best Dancer with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. She filled in for Malaika Arora who had taken a break from it for a while after testing positive for coronavirus.