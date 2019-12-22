Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover reunite, pose with Salman Khan at Sohail Khan's birthday bash

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were practically inseparable and ruling television screens before they had a row and Sunil separated himself from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ever since their alleged spat, fans of the two actors and comedians have been waiting for the day their two favorite men would reunite.

Sohail Khan who celebrated his birthday recently threw a big bash to celebrate where Sunil and Kapil both reunited and clicked a picture with Salman Khan. Kapil posted a picture from the evening with both Sunil and Salman.

He took to his Instagram and shared the picture on which he wrote, "#Brothers night #happybirthday @sohailkhanofficial Bhai @beingsalmankhan @whosunilgrover #celebrations #bday."

Several other members from the industry and members of Sohail's family were also present at the party including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Himesh Reshammiya, Riteish, and Genelia Deshmukh, Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber among others.

Salman Khan is basking in the success of his recent release Dabangg 3, which is the third part of his hit franchise Dabangg starring Sonakshi Sinha. Mahesh Majrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep make their big Bollywood debut with the film. Directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 released on December 20.

The film is doing good at the box office and is expected up business on the weekend.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover was recently on the sets of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 where he played the character of Gutthi and left Salman in splits, while Kapil Sharma is busy with the shoot of his chat show.