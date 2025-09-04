Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Television

TELEVISION

Kapil Sharma SUFFERS another major shock, Kiku Sharda quits The Great Indian Kapil Show after his fight with Krushna Abhishek? He will now go to..

Days after Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek's alleged fight video went viral, there have been reports that the latter has now quit The Great Indian Kapil Show. Does this mark the end of a great association.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 01:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kapil Sharma SUFFERS another major shock, Kiku Sharda quits The Great Indian Kapil Show after his fight with Krushna Abhishek? He will now go to..
Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma
Comedian Kapil Sharma and his team continue to remain in the news. A few months back, Kapil faced a major setback after the firing incident at his wife's Ginni Chatrath's eatery, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, Canada. A few weeks back, a video of Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek's fight on the sets went viral, making headlines about tension in the team Kapil. 

Now, as per the reports, Kiku Sharda, a crucial member of Kapil's troupe, has quit the show.  Going by the several reports, Kiku won't be continuing to participate in the show, but it's not related to the alleged fight between him and Krushna. 

Why Kiku Sharda quit The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kiku Sharda is currently busy with his other commitments. He will soon be seen in another reality show, Rise & Fall. The comedian has signed up for the upcoming reality series Rise & Fall, a high-stakes confinement show that promises drama, strategy, and plenty of fireworks.

Shooting for Rise & Fall kicks off this Wednesday, which means Kiku will temporarily stay away from Kapil’s Netflix-backed show while he’s locked inside the rival camp. Interestingly, Rise & Fall streams on Amazon MX Player — a direct competitor to Netflix — making Kiku’s switch even more talked about.

Rise & Fall, hosted by Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover, also stars Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit, Shalini Passi, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Apoorva Mukhija, and Akriti Negi. The show will start to stream on September 6. Apart from Rise & Fall and The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kiku was also seen in Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
